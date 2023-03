Hotel bookings have increased by 2.7% in the Balearics in the past week, and are 41.7% above last year’s figures for the same time of year, according to data from the TravelgateX platform released today.

Bookings are almost four times higher (+294%) than in 2021.

The Balearics accounted for 13.6% of bookings in Spain, and is the fourth most booked region in the last week behind Andalusia, Catalonia and the Canary Islands.

In Spain as a whole, 48.4% of the bookings are for stays of two to five nights, and 44% correspond to travellers in couples. 29.2% of bookings are made more than three months in advance.

The domestic market is the main market, with 66.4% of bookings, followed by the United Kingdom (10.4%) and Germany (2.9%).