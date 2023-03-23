On Wednesday, the Enchanted Princess visited Palma for the first time. Operated by Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of the Carnival Corporation, the ship made its maiden voyage in November 2021 and is now on its first season in the Mediterranean.
On Wednesday, the Enchanted Princess visited Palma for the first time. Operated by Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of the Carnival Corporation, the ship made its maiden voyage in November 2021 and is now on its first season in the Mediterranean.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
These huge Top Heavy Ships must have large underwater stabilisers for use in stormy weather. Otherwise they could roll over.