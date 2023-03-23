Enchanted Princess in Palma, Mallorca

Enchanted Princess in Palma. | Pere Bota

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma23/03/2023 08:44
W1

On Wednesday, the Enchanted Princess visited Palma for the first time. Operated by Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of the Carnival Corporation, the ship made its maiden voyage in November 2021 and is now on its first season in the Mediterranean.

Related news
Balearic tourism minister Iago Negueruela and TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel by a Palma bus powered by hydrogen

Mallorca first in the world to have hydrogen-powered transport for tourists

What you need to know about Mallorca before you come on holiday!

More related news

There is capacity for 3,600 passengers and 1,346 crew. It boasts 25 bars and restaurants and two Michelin-star chefs who specialise in French and Italian cuisine. Among the accommodation are 'sky suites' with terraces of up to 90 square metres, 270-degree panoramic views and butler service. Entertainment ranges from a rock opera show to live jazz. The height of the ship is said to be equivalent to that of an eighteen-storey building.