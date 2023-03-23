Acompáñanos en este trepidante viaje a bordo del crucero más grande del mundo que pertenece a la flota de Royal Caribbean. Todo lo que pueda contar es poco. Espectacular, grandioso, increíble. Quizá falten adjetivos y sobren los motivos para describir esta experiencia como un verdadero sueño. El barco tiene 16 Cubiertas, 17 plantas, 6.360 pasajeros, 2.175 personas de tripulación, 2.659 camarotes, 24 ascensores, 3 piscinas y 15 jacuzzis. No te olvides de suscribirte y activar la campana de suscripciones p | Youtube: YouMoreTv - Calidad de Vida
Mallorca is going to one of the regular ports of call for the mega cruise ship Symphony of the Seas this summer and the Royal Caribbean cruise ship has just smashed a transatlantic crossing record by becoming the vessel to cross the Atlantic Ocean with the most guests and crew onboard.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.