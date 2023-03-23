Mallorca is going to one of the regular ports of call for the mega cruise ship Symphony of the Seas this summer and the Royal Caribbean cruise ship has just smashed a transatlantic crossing record by becoming the vessel to cross the Atlantic Ocean with the most guests and crew onboard.

The gigantic liner started her record-breaking voyage on March 9, sailing at almost 100% occupancy from Miami in the United States to Malaga, Spain with a total of 7,604 people were on board, including 5,350 guests and 2,224 crew members.

Next month, the Symphony of the Seas will set sail on a programme of seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean which will include Palma.