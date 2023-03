TIB have released their summer schedules, and the 100 lines are an important part of getting around Calvia.

See how you can get from A to B whilst you are on holiday below:

104 leaving Magalluf and stopping at Palmanova, Son Caliu and Marineland before heading to Palma.

108 leaving Son Caliu and stopping at Marineland, Portals Nous, Bendinat, Cas Catala, San Agusti/Cala Major and finally Palma.

103 running between Santa Ponsa, Costa de la Calma and Palma.

123 leaving Santa Ponsa and stopping at El Toro, Son Ferrer, Magalluf, Palmanova, Son Caliu, Marineland, Portals Nous, Bendinat and finally Cas Catala.

105 leaving Sol de Mallorca and stopping at Cala Vinyes, Magalluf, Palmanova, Son Caliu, Marineland and then straight to Palma.

102 running between Palma and Peguera.

106 leaving El Toro and stopping at Son Ferrer, Palmanova, Son Caliu, Marineland and finally Palma.

107 leaving Es Capdella and stopping in Calvia, Son Bugadelles, Galatzo, Santa Ponsa, Costa de la Calma, Palmanova, Son Caliu, Marineland and finally Palma.

102 running between Puerto Andratx, Andratx, Camp de Mar and Palma.

122 leaving Puerto Andratx and doing a round trip stopping at Andratx, Camp de Mar, Peguera, Santa Ponsa and Costa de la Calma.