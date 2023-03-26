La naviera italiana GNV une por primera vez Barcelona y MahON

The italian shipping compnay GNV, from the MSC group at the port in Mahon (Minorca). | DAVID ARQUIMBAU

Christina BuchetPalma26/03/2023 06:00
Vessel: GNV Allegra
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 26 at 5am
Departure: March 26 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 31.914
Flag: Italy
Length: 166

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon
Arrival: March 26 at 6.30am
Departure: March 26 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 26 at 7am
Departure: March 26 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Azura
Origin: Malta
Destination: Gibraltar
Arrival: March 26 at 8am
Departure: March 26 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 11.555
Flag: Bermudas
Length: 290

Vessel: Aujaq
Origin: La Rocelle
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: March 26 at 8am
Departure: March 27 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 8.448
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 136

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: March 26 at 10am
Departure: March 26 at 2pm
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: ibiza
Destination: Castellon
Arrival: March 26 at 11am
Departure: March 26 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 11.290
Flag: Spain
Lenght: 144

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Civitavecchia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 26 at 12pm
Departure: March 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 26 at 10.15pm
Depature: March 27 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 26 at 11pm
Departure: March 26 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

