These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Allegra
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 26 at 5am
Departure: March 26 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 31.914
Flag: Italy
Length: 166
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon
Arrival: March 26 at 6.30am
Departure: March 26 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 26 at 7am
Departure: March 26 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Azura
Origin: Malta
Destination: Gibraltar
Arrival: March 26 at 8am
Departure: March 26 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 11.555
Flag: Bermudas
Length: 290
Vessel: Aujaq
Origin: La Rocelle
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: March 26 at 8am
Departure: March 27 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 8.448
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 136
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: March 26 at 10am
Departure: March 26 at 2pm
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: ibiza
Destination: Castellon
Arrival: March 26 at 11am
Departure: March 26 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 11.290
Flag: Spain
Lenght: 144
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Civitavecchia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 26 at 12pm
Departure: March 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 26 at 10.15pm
Depature: March 27 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 26 at 11pm
Departure: March 26 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.