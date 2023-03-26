These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Allegra

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 26 at 5am

Departure: March 26 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 31.914

Flag: Italy

Length: 166

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon

Arrival: March 26 at 6.30am

Departure: March 26 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 26 at 7am

Departure: March 26 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Azura

Origin: Malta

Destination: Gibraltar

Arrival: March 26 at 8am

Departure: March 26 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 11.555

Flag: Bermudas

Length: 290

Vessel: Aujaq

Origin: La Rocelle

Destination: Genoa

Arrival: March 26 at 8am

Departure: March 27 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 8.448

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 136

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: March 26 at 10am

Departure: March 26 at 2pm

Gross tonnage: 67311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: ibiza

Destination: Castellon

Arrival: March 26 at 11am

Departure: March 26 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 11.290

Flag: Spain

Lenght: 144

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Civitavecchia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 26 at 12pm

Departure: March 27 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26.904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 26 at 10.15pm

Depature: March 27 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 26 at 11pm

Departure: March 26 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.