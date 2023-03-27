According to the latest Nationwide Building Society’s Spending Report, Britons spending on holidays rose 19% year on year, while airline travel spend was 34% higher than in February 2022. Overall, non-essential spending was up 9% on last year.
According to the latest Nationwide Building Society’s Spending Report, Britons spending on holidays rose 19% year on year, while airline travel spend was 34% higher than in February 2022. Overall, non-essential spending was up 9% on last year.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.