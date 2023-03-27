EasyJet has reopened its seasonal base in Palma, offering more than 2.5 million seats for the summer season. Last year the company expanded its fleet based in Mallorca from five to seven aircraft and this year it is keeping it just as strong in order to respond to the planned operation, easyJet said today. The airline will connect Palma with 26 destinations this season.

New flights will include Lisbon from next week on Mondays and Thursdays. The reopening of the seasonal base in Palma has also coincided with the restart of operations at the company’s second seasonal base in Spain, Malaga.

With the reopening of both bases for the summer season, the airline has more than 4.3 million seats for the summer of 2023.

EasyJet’s managing director for Southern Europe, Javier Gándara, points to a strengthening of existing markets and creating new services according to customer demand, as well as to contributing to local employment in a “key” season.

In addition to easyJet’s commitment to Mallorca, easyJet Holidays, the group’s tour operator that operates in the United Kingdom and which over the years has built up an extensive portfolio of hotels on the island, is also committed to Mallorca.