28/03/2023
Industrial action in the UK, France and Germany this Easter and summer is going to play havoc with people’s holiday plans.

UK Border Force and the passport office were already planning weeks of industrial action and now, Border Force have confirmed they are joining a day of mass strike action by the civil service PCS union on Friday, April 28 alongside a month of walkouts starting on April 3 to increase the pressure on the government over pay, pensions and job security.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Ministers need to resolve the dispute by putting money on the table.”
The government said their demands would cost an “unaffordable £2.4bn”.