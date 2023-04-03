TIB (Transport de les Illes Balears) have put out their schedule and route for this coming season for the A32 service from Palma Airport to Can Picafort. This route includes Alcudia, Playa de Muro, Playa de Alcudia, Puerto Alcudia, Sa Pobla and Inca.

Running until Tuesday, October 31, with the first bus leaving Palma Airport at 8.20am and the last bus at 12 midnight. This is a Monday to Sunday service. You can also get the bus back to the airport from your resort.

The A32 is a express service, meaning you can only travel from/to the Airport on this route. Trips between intermediate stops are not allowed.

*If you want to get out at Sa Pobla, please tell the driver WHEN ENTERING THE BUS. It does not stop otherwise.

Here is the 2023 season times for the A32 line:

You can also get your tickets online in advance to get a better price. The general price for a ticket from the Airport to Alcudia is 8.10€ online, and 13.50€ if you pay on the bus.

See here for purchase of tickets.