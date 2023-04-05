The El Pi party believes that in order to guarantee air connections in the Balearics and between the islands and the mainland it is necessary for the government to push for the creation of a public Balearic airline or one with the participation of the local administration and private investors.

The leader of Proposta per les Illes (El Pi), Josep Melià, said that the purchase of Air Europa by Iberia and “talk of eliminating the 75% resident travel discount” pose a serious threat to the “unquestionable right” to air mobility.

According to the regionalist party in a statement, a Balearic airline would “guarantee connectivity between the islands and on certain routes to the mainland that are not considered to be of public interest, such as Minorca-Madrid”.

Melià also warned that should the European Union would introduce a “green tax” it would increase the cost of tickets.

He also called for the direct management of the islands’ airports by the Balearic authorities.

“All the things that we manage in the Balearics will be better managed than from Madrid,” said the El Pi candidate for Balearic president at next month’s local elections.