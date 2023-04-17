At the Gran Meliá Victoria Hotel in Palma from Tuesday to Thursday, representatives of 75 US and Canadian tour operators and travel agents will gather for a conference organised by Turespaña, Spain's tourism agency.

Turespaña advisers in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and Toronto selected the 75, whose representatives will meet an equivalent number of representatives of Spanish tourist destinations and companies. A purpose of the conference is to promote knowledge of Spanish destinations as well as Mallorca, Miguel Sanz, the director of Turespaña, stressing the "profitability" of the North American market.

While Mallorca isn't the only destination that will be promoted, there is a clear advantage in holding the conference on the island. The Council of Mallorca says that it will be "a great opportunity to further position Mallorca as a tourist destination for the North American market". To this end, the Council will be presenting information about gastronomy, culture and sport as well as the main resorts.

The conference is being held a month ahead of the restart of United Airlines direct flights to Palma from Newark-New York.