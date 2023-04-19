Cathy CalizPalma19/04/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Absa Uno
Origin: Almeria
Destination: Santa Pola
Arrival: April 19 at 12am
Departure: April 20 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 317
Flag: Spain
Length: 37

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 19 at 5am
Departure: April 19 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 19 at 5am
Departure: April 19 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 19 at 5am
Departure: April 19 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 19 at 5.30am
Departure: April 19 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 19 at 6am
Departure: April 19 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 19 at 6.15am
Departure: April 19 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 19 at 6.30am
Departure: April 19 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Triton
Origin: Santa Pola
Destination: Santa Pola
Arrival: April 19 at 7am
Departure: April 19 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 339
Flag: Norway
Length: 32

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: April 19 at 8am
Departure: April 19 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 19 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 20 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.