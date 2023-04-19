These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Absa Uno

Origin: Almeria

Destination: Santa Pola

Arrival: April 19 at 12am

Departure: April 20 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 317

Flag: Spain

Length: 37

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 19 at 5am

Departure: April 19 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 19 at 5am

Departure: April 19 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 19 at 5am

Departure: April 19 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 19 at 5.30am

Departure: April 19 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 19 at 6am

Departure: April 19 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 19 at 6.15am

Departure: April 19 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 19 at 6.30am

Departure: April 19 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Triton

Origin: Santa Pola

Destination: Santa Pola

Arrival: April 19 at 7am

Departure: April 19 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 339

Flag: Norway

Length: 32

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Cagliari

Arrival: April 19 at 8am

Departure: April 19 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 19 at 10.15pm

Depature: April 20 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

