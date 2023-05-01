These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 4

Origin: Marseille

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: May 1 at 4am

Departure: May 1 at 9.30pm

Gross tonnage: 99.526

Flag: Malta

Length: 294

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 1 at 5am

Departure: May 1 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 1 at 5am

Departure: May 1 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 1 at 5.40am

Departure: May 1 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 1 at 6am

Departure: May 1 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Ciudad de Granada

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 1 at 6.30am

Departure: May 1 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 26.916

Flag: Spain

Length: 172

Vessel: Symphony of the Seas

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Marseille

Arrival: May 1 at 8am

Departure: May 1 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 228,081

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 362

Vessel: Marella Explorer

Origin: Gibraltar

Destination: Malta

Arrival: May 1 at 8am

Departure: May 1 at 5pm

Gross tonnage: 76,998

Flag: Malta

Length: 264

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: May 1 at 8am

Departure: May 1 at 12pm

Gross tonnage: 67.311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 1 at 10.15pm

Depature: May 2 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.