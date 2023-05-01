Symphony of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas has a capacity for 5,518 cruise passengers. | CAP Ambassador

Christina BuchetPalma01/05/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 4
Origin: Marseille
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: May 1 at 4am
Departure: May 1 at 9.30pm
Gross tonnage: 99.526
Flag: Malta
Length: 294

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 1 at 5am
Departure: May 1 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 1 at 5am
Departure: May 1 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 1 at 5.40am
Departure: May 1 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 1 at 6am
Departure: May 1 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Ciudad de Granada
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 1 at 6.30am
Departure: May 1 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 26.916
Flag: Spain
Length: 172

Vessel: Symphony of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: May 1 at 8am
Departure: May 1 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 228,081
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 362

Vessel: Marella Explorer
Origin: Gibraltar
Destination: Malta
Arrival: May 1 at 8am
Departure: May 1 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 76,998
Flag: Malta
Length: 264

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: May 1 at 8am
Departure: May 1 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 1 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 2 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.