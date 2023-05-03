These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 3 at 4am
Departure: May 3 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 3 at 5am
Departure: May 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 3 at 5am
Departure: May 3 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 3 at 5.30am
Departure: May 3 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 3 at 6am
Departure: May 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Algeciras
Arrival: May 3 at 6am
Departure: May 3 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 11.290
Flag: Spain
Lenght: 144
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 3 at 6.15am
Departure: May 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 3 at 6.30am
Departure: May 3 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Odyssey of the Seas
Origin: Marseille
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 3 at 7am
Departure: May 3 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 168.666
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 347
Vessel: Star Clipper
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: San Carlos de la Rapita
Arrival: May 3 at 8am
Departure: May 3 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 2.298
Flag: Malta
Length: 112
Vessel: Malaspina
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: May 3 at 8am
Departure: May 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 990
Flag: Spain
Length: 58
Vessel: Great Manta
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: May 3 at 12.01pm
Departure: May 6 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 29.767
Flag: Singapur
Lenght: 183
Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: May 3 at 2pm
Departure: May 3 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 3 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 4 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
