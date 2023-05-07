These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: May 7 at 4am

Departure: May 7 at 10.30pm

Gross tonnage: 111,554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Malaga

Arrival: May 7 at 5am

Departure: May 7 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 71,304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 7 at 5am

Departure: May 7 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: May 7 at 5am

Departure: May 7 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 7 at 5.10am

Departure: May 7 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon

Arrival: May 7 at 6.30am

Departure: May 7 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Celebrity Infinity

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 7 at 7am

Departure: May 7 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 90,940

Flag: Malta

Length: 294

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 7 at 7am

Departure: May 7 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Saimaagracht

Origin: Gandia

Destination: Genoa

Arrival: May 7 at 10am

Departure: May 9 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 18,321

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 185

Vessel: Seadream I

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Alicante

Arrival: May 7 at 1pm

Departure: May 8 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 4,333

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 105

Vessel: Star Clipper

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: May 7 at 2pm

Departure: May 7 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 2,298

Flag: Malta

Length: 112

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: Algeciras

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 7 at 9pm

Departure: May 8 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 11,290

Flag: Portugal

Lenght: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 7 at 10.15pm

Depature: May 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 7 at 11pm

Departure: May 7 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.