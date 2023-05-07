The Star Clipper cruise yacht is in Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma07/05/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: May 7 at 4am
Departure: May 7 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: May 7 at 5am
Departure: May 7 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 7 at 5am
Departure: May 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: May 7 at 5am
Departure: May 7 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 7 at 5.10am
Departure: May 7 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon
Arrival: May 7 at 6.30am
Departure: May 7 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Celebrity Infinity
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 7 at 7am
Departure: May 7 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 90,940
Flag: Malta
Length: 294

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 7 at 7am
Departure: May 7 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Saimaagracht
Origin: Gandia
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: May 7 at 10am
Departure: May 9 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 18,321
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 185

Vessel: Seadream I
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Alicante
Arrival: May 7 at 1pm
Departure: May 8 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 4,333
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 105

Vessel: Star Clipper
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: May 7 at 2pm
Departure: May 7 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 2,298
Flag: Malta
Length: 112

Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Algeciras
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 7 at 9pm
Departure: May 8 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portugal
Lenght: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 7 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 7 at 11pm
Departure: May 7 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.