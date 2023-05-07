These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: May 7 at 4am
Departure: May 7 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: May 7 at 5am
Departure: May 7 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 7 at 5am
Departure: May 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: May 7 at 5am
Departure: May 7 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 7 at 5.10am
Departure: May 7 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon
Arrival: May 7 at 6.30am
Departure: May 7 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Celebrity Infinity
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 7 at 7am
Departure: May 7 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 90,940
Flag: Malta
Length: 294
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 7 at 7am
Departure: May 7 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Saimaagracht
Origin: Gandia
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: May 7 at 10am
Departure: May 9 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 18,321
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 185
Vessel: Seadream I
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Alicante
Arrival: May 7 at 1pm
Departure: May 8 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 4,333
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 105
Vessel: Star Clipper
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: May 7 at 2pm
Departure: May 7 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 2,298
Flag: Malta
Length: 112
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Algeciras
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 7 at 9pm
Departure: May 8 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portugal
Lenght: 144
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 7 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 7 at 11pm
Departure: May 7 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.