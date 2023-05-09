Greece claims to be on course for a record summer season with a number of resorts fully booked due to high demand in the UK and Germany.

Greece’s hopes of setting a foreign arrival record in 2023 have received a boost from major United Kingdom and German tourism agency, TUI Group, which books packages and expects the Greek islands to be an even bigger draw with the fading of the COVID pandemic.

The company announced an additional 220,000 flight seats and stated that British holidaymakers are showing keen interest in Greece, particularly the islands, and are favoring all-inclusive deals and resorts.

TUI UK & Ireland Commercial Director Richard Sofer stated that “Summer 2023 is looking promising, with Greece ranking among the top destinations for our customers. Greece is a popular choice for repeat customers who have the option to experience something different every time they visit.”

Sofer also emphasized that “Greece’s mainland and collection of islands offer a plethora of destinations and experiences. There is so much to see that one visit will never suffice,” according to Travel Daily Media.

The TUI Group, which includes Germany, anticipates a surge of visitors from the country to Greece, surpassing the previous record of 2019 before the Coronavirus pandemic struck in early 2020.



And, Last-minute deals and cheap flights will be in short supply this summer, according to the head of Tui Group.

There will be no “last-minute summer” as in previous years.

“On the contrary, prices will tend to be higher rather than lower shortly before departure, because hoteliers and airlines also know that a lot is still booked at short notice.”