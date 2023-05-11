Has the UK fallen out of love with Mallorca and the Balearics in general? Could all the new rules and restrictions, not to mention prices, put people off because according Tripadvisor’s top 10 most popular overseas summer holiday destinations for Britons this year, none of the Balearics islands have made the grade – in fact it’s Benidorm that’s number one followed by the Turkish city of Antalya and Paris in third.