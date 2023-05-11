Mallorca appears to have lost some of its appeal to the British.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma11/05/2023 12:35
Has the UK fallen out of love with Mallorca and the Balearics in general? Could all the new rules and restrictions, not to mention prices, put people off because according Tripadvisor’s top 10 most popular overseas summer holiday destinations for Britons this year, none of the Balearics islands have made the grade – in fact it’s Benidorm that’s number one followed by the Turkish city of Antalya and Paris in third.

The Top 10
Benidorm
Antalya, Turkey
Paris
Barcelona,
Costa Adeje, Spain
Amsterdam
Dubai
Rome
New York City
Albufeira, Portugal

According to Tripadvisor, two in five Britons (43 per cent) intend to travel more this summer than last with 79 per cent planning up to two holidays.