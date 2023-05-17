These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 17 at 4am
Departure: May 17 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 17 at 5am
Departure: May 17 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: Mat 17 at 5am
Departure: May 17 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 17 at 5.30am
Departure: May 17 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 17 at 6am
Departure: May 17 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 17 at 6.15am
Departure: May 17 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 17 at 6.30am
Departure: May 17 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: May 17 at 8am
Departure: May 17 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Club Med 2
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: May 17 at 8am
Departure: May 17 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 14,983
Flag: France
Length: 187
Vessel: Valiant Lady
Origin: Cannes
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 17 at 6pm
Departure: May 18 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 108,192
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 277
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 17 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 18 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
