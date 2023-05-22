These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: May 22 at 1am
Departure: May 22 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portugal
Length: 144
Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Origin: Alcanar
Destination: Alcanar
Arrival: May 22 at 1am
Departure: May 23 at 1am
Gross tonnage: 2,453
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 86
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 22 at 5am
Departure: May 22 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 22 at 5am
Departure: May 22 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 22 at 5.30am
Departure: May 22 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 22 at 5.40am
Departure: May 22 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 22 at 6am
Departure: May 22 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 22 at 6.30am
Departure: May 22 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 22 at 7am
Departure: May 22 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Symphony of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: May 22 at 8am
Departure: May 22 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 228,081
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 362
Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: May 22 at 8am
Departure: May 22 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Symphony Space
Origin: Southampton
Destination: Genova
Arrival: May 22 at 10am
Departure: May 22 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 6,749
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 123
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 22 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 23 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
