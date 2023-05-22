German airline Lufthansa will continue the use of its Boeing 747-400 aircraft, the world's biggest passenger jet, on their route to Palma going into next month. It can carry up to 500 passengers.

Lufthansa will operate the Boeing 747-400 to Palma on June 3, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, and 17 flying from Frankfurt. There has been plenty of demand for the flights which started just before Easter and could continue well into the summer.

Aircraft of this size are not usually used on short-haul routes. The first 747-400 was rolled out on January 26, 1988, and made its maiden flight on April 29, 1988. On February 9, 2020, a British Airways Boeing 747-400 broke the New York–London subsonic airliner speed record in 4 hours 56 minutes, pushed by the powerful Jetstream linked to Storm Ciara.