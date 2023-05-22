German airline Lufthansa will continue the use of its Boeing 747-400 aircraft, the world's biggest passenger jet, on their route to Palma going into next month. It can carry up to 500 passengers.

Robert MacDonaldCustoms queue? Germany is in Schengen so no Customs, no passport control, just walk staight through the Airport and out.
I will avoid those dates then, can you imagine the customs queue
World’s biggest passenger jet ? I don’t think so.
Must be fake news as it was only a couple of days ago that the MDB was telling us that there aren't many tourists here at the moment so why would such a big plane be needed.