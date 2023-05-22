One of the UK’s leading independent British travel agents, Barrhead Travel is to hold its annual conference outside Scotland for the first time this year.

Around 250 delegates comprising Barrhead Travel leadership, sales managers, Brilliant Travel members and key travel industry partners are due to attend the event in Mallorca.

The conference takes place in the first week of October at the Gpro Valparaiso Palace & Spa in Palma.

The group's largest conference to date will feature a varied agenda of partner showcases, industry panels, business updates and networking.

Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson said: “I’m very excited to confirm that our highly anticipated annual conference will take place in one of our top-selling destinations, Mallorca.

“We’re planning an agenda that’s high-energy and highly informative, designed to inspire our people and engage our partners.”

She added: “Our annual conference is one of our most important dates in the diary but it will be particularly celebratory this year as we’ll be able to reflect on travel's first full restriction-free summer.

“Travel is a people-driven business and our conference will reflect how the power of bringing people together can drive positive change and spark new ideas.”