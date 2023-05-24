Azamara Pursuit Cruise Ship

Cathy CalizPalma24/05/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 24 at 4am
Departure: May 24 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Castellon
Arrival: May 24 at 5am
Departure: May 26 at 4am
Gross tonnage: 23,420
Flag: Malta
Length: 177

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 24 at 5am
Departure: May 24 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: Mat 24 at 5am
Departure: May 24 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 24 at 5.30am
Departure: May 24 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 24 at 6am
Departure: May 24 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 24 at 6.15am
Departure: May 24 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 24 at 6.30am
Departure: May 24 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Azamara Pursuit
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 24 at 7.30am
Departure: May 24 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 30,277
Flag: Malta
Length: 181

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: May 24 at 8am
Departure: May 24 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 24 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 25 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

