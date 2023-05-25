These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 25 at 4am

Departure: May 25 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 25 at 5am

Departure: May 25 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 25 at 5am

Departure: May 25 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 25 at 5.30am

Departure: May 25 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 25 at 6am

Departure: May 25 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 25 at 6.15am

Departure: May 25 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 25 at 6.30am

Departure: May 25 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Costa Diadema

Orgin: Oristano

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 18 at 9am

Departure: May 18 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 133,019

Flag: Italy

Length: 305

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: May 25 at 2pm

Departure: May 25 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 25 at 10.15pm

Depature: May 26 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.