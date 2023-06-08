Carbonell maintains that some of these tourists no longer even bother with hotel accommodation. They just sleep on the beach. Where they do book a hotel, they are more often than not thrown out for drunkenness and bad behaviour. "They are all young, 18 to 20 years old, and they come just to get drunk." They go en masse to supermarkets or mini markets in order to stock up on alcohol and food but otherwise don't spend anything. Restaurants "don't see a single euro of all this tourism".
"It's unsustainable. As this is considered to be an area of excess, there is some vigilance, so the problem is moving to Cala Ratjada. They have set up an Arenal there."
Meanwhile, the residents await with trepidation the imminent arrival of Spanish students on their end-of-course trips.
2 comments
It is illegal to sleep on the Beach. Perhaps giving out big Fines could act as a deterrant. Why the Youths of today want to carry on in a drunken manner , whatever their National Origins , are is very concerning.. Somehow it must be stopped. But they have failed to stop this behaviour in Magaluf.
So, they arrive, spend ALL their money on booze and ZERO on anything else, sleep on the beach, and then return to their home country some 24 - 48 hours later... At least some of the above sounds rather exaggerated and implausible, don't you think?