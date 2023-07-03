Embark on a whirlwind adventure in Palma and make the most of 48 hours in this captivating city. From ancient architecture to sun-kissed beaches, savor the Mediterranean flavors and immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of this enchanting holiday destination.

Day 1

Start your day by visiting the iconic Palma Cathedral, also known as La Seu. Marvel at its impressive Gothic architecture and take in the panoramic views of the city and the sea from its terraces.

In the afternoon, explore the historic center of Palma by wandering through the charming streets of the Casco Antiguo (Old Town). Visit the beautiful courtyards of Palau March, admire the architecture of the Arab Baths, and discover the narrow lanes filled with shops and cafes.

Once evening arrives, enjoy a leisurely dinner at one of the local restaurants in the Santa Catalina neighborhood. This trendy area offers a wide range of culinary options, from traditional Spanish dishes to international cuisine.

Day 2

In the morning, visit the Es Baluard Contemporary Art Museum, which houses a diverse collection of modern and contemporary art. You can also indulge in some shopping at El Corte Ingles, one of the largest and most iconic department stores brands in the world.

Later you can also explore the Bellver Castle, a unique circular fortress situated on a hill overlooking the city. Discover its history and enjoy panoramic views of Palma and the surrounding landscape.

In the evening, head to the trendy neighborhood of Portixol, located just outside of Palma's city center. Enjoy a relaxing walk along the marina and indulge in dinner at one of the seaside restaurants, offering fresh seafood and Mediterranean cuisine.

Throughout your stay, don't forget to take breaks to sample local delicacies, such as llonguets. Also, take the time to soak up the vibrant atmosphere and charming streets of Palma.

Find some time to include a dip in the sea at one of Palma's main beaches: Can Pere Antoni Beach, Playa de Ciudad Jardí or Playa de Palma.

There are a few guided tours also available for free: see here.

This itinerary provides a glimpse into the highlights of the city, but feel free to adjust it based on your preferences and interests. Enjoy your two days in Palma!