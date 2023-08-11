After one of the wettest months of July on record and August not looking much better, Britons are deciding to cut their losses en masse and booking a last minute holiday to the sun, despite heat warnings and the wildfires which have ravaged parts of the Greece, Portugal, the Canary Islands and parts of mainland Spain.

Demand for Greece has spiked again according industry sources in the UK but Mallorca is proving to be the top spot with hotels still offering availability and come of the major chains offering savings of between 30 and 50 percent for the remainder of this month.

Tui, one of the world’s largest tour operators, said the recent poor weather blanketing the UK had caused a rush of last-minute bookings and that sales had already risen by 20% in August.

A spokesperson for the holiday airline Jet2holidays said: “We have continued to experience strong demand for last-minute getaways, as holidaymakers look to escape the dull and rainy weather in the UK and enjoy some much-deserved summer sun.”

According to figures from icelolly.com and TravelSupermarket, in terms of bookings, top spots on both sites were taken by Mallorca followed by Tenerife.

And, Britons have been warned to expect more thunderstorms across the country this weekend which is expected to drive searches for late minute holidays even higher.