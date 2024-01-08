MSC Poesia cruise ship

08/01/2024
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Motril
Arrival: January 8 at 1am
Departure: January 8 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portugal
Length: 144

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 8 at 4am
Departure: January 8 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 8 at 5am
Departure: January 8 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 8 at 5am
Departure: January 8 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 8 at 5.30am
Departure: January 8 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 8 at 6am
Departure: January 8 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 8 at 6.30am
Departure: January 8 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 19,976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155

Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 8 at 7am
Departure: January 8 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: MSC Poesia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Alicante
Arrival: January 8 at 8am
Departure: January 8 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 92,627
Flag: Panama
Length: 294

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 8 at 10.15pm
Depature: January 9 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

