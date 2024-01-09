Costa Smeralda cruise ship

Cathy CalizPalma09/01/2024 05:08
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 9 at 4am
Departure: January 9 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 9 at 4am
Departure: January 9 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 9 at 5am
Departure: January 9 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 9 at 5.30am
Departure: January 9 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 9 at 6am
Departure: January 9 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 9 at 6am
Departure: January 9 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 9 at 6.30am
Departure: January 9 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: January 9 at 7am
Departure: January 9 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: Costa Smeralda
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: January 9 at 8am
Departure: January 9 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 185,010
Flag: Italy
Length: 337

Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Alcudia
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 9 at 1pm
Departure: January 10 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 19,976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 9 at 10.15pm
Depature: January 9 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.