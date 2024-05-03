The tax varies according to the length of flights. | Juan Luis Ruiz Collado
Palma03/05/2024 08:59
On May 1, a 19% increase in Germany's air tax came into effect. The increase is part of a package of measures to alleviate a massive budget deficit rather than a green tax. When the German government announced this in January, the president of the DRV travel association, Norbert Fiebig, observed that summer holidays would become "considerably more expensive for millions of Germans".
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.