These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 16 at 4am
Departure: May 16 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: May 16 at 4.30am
Departure: May 16 at 9.45pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 16 at 4.55am
Departure: May 16 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 16 at 5am
Departure: May 16 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 16 at 5.30am
Departure: May 16 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 16 at 6am
Departure: May 16 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 16 at 6am
Departure: May 16 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Igoumenitsa
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 16 at 6.30am
Departure: May 16 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,950
Flag: Italy
Length: 188
Vessel: Scarlet Lady
Origin: Cannes
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 16 at 8am
Departure: May 16 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 108,192
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 277
Vessel: Costa Pacifica
Origin: Olbia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 16 at 8am
Departure: May 16 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 114,425
Flag: Italy
Length: 290
Vessel: Absa Uno
Origin: San Pedro de Pinatar
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: May 16 at 8.10am
Departure: May 16 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 317
Flag: Spain
Length: 37
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: May 16 at 2pm
Departure: May 16 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 16 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 17 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
