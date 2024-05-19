These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: May 19 at 4am
Departure: May 19 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316
Vessel: Slotergracht
Origin: Gandia
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: May 19 at 6am
Departure: May 19 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 16,641
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 168
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 19 at 6am
Departure: May 19 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Igoumenitsa
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 19 at 7pm
Departure: May 19 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,950
Flag: Italy
Length: 188
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 19 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 20 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.