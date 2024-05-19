These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Malaga

Arrival: May 19 at 4am

Departure: May 19 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 111,554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: Slotergracht

Origin: Gandia

Destination: Genoa

Arrival: May 19 at 6am

Departure: May 19 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 16,641

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 168

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 19 at 6am

Departure: May 19 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Igoumenitsa

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 19 at 7pm

Departure: May 19 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 33,950

Flag: Italy

Length: 188

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 19 at 10.15pm

Depature: May 20 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

