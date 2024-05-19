Mein Schiff 2

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: May 19 at 4am
Departure: May 19 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Slotergracht
Origin: Gandia
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: May 19 at 6am
Departure: May 19 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 16,641
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 168

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 19 at 6am
Departure: May 19 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Igoumenitsa
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 19 at 7pm
Departure: May 19 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,950
Flag: Italy
Length: 188

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 19 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 20 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

