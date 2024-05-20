These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 20 at 4am

Departure: May 20 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 20 at 4.55am

Departure: May 20 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 20 at 5am

Departure: May 20 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 20 at 5.30am

Departure: May 20 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 20 at 6am

Departure: May 20 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 20 at 6.30am

Departure: May 20 at 10.10am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 20 at 7am

Departure: May 20 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Oasis of the Seas

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Marseille

Arrival: May 20 at 8am

Departure: May 20 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 225,282

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 360

Marina Cruise Ship

Vessel: Marina

Origin: Valencia

Destination: La Goulette Nord

Arrival: May 20 at 8am

Departure: May 20 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 66,084

Flag: Marshall Islands

Length: 238

Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga

Origin: Castellon

Destination: Castellon

Arrival: May 20 at 10am

Departure: May 22 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 23,420

Flag: Malta

Length: 177

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 206 at 10.15pm

Depature: May 21 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

