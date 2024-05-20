Oasis of the Seas Cruise Ship

Oasis of the Seas Cruise Ship

20/05/2024
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 20 at 4am
Departure: May 20 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 20 at 4.55am
Departure: May 20 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 20 at 5am
Departure: May 20 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 20 at 5.30am
Departure: May 20 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 20 at 6am
Departure: May 20 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 20 at 6.30am
Departure: May 20 at 10.10am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 20 at 7am
Departure: May 20 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Oasis of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: May 20 at 8am
Departure: May 20 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 225,282
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 360

Marina Cruise Ship

Vessel: Marina
Origin: Valencia
Destination: La Goulette Nord
Arrival: May 20 at 8am
Departure: May 20 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 66,084
Flag: Marshall Islands
Length: 238

Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Castellon
Arrival: May 20 at 10am
Departure: May 22 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 23,420
Flag: Malta
Length: 177

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 206 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 21 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

