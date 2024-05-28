Marella Discovery 2

Marella Discovery 2

Cathy CalizPalma28/05/2024 00:34
TW
0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 28 at 4am
Departure: May 28 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 28 at 4.55am
Departure: May 28 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 28 at 5am
Departure: May 28 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Marella Discovery 2
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: May 28 at 5.30am
Departure: May 28 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69,472
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 264

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 28 at 5.30am
Departure: May 28 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 28 at 6am
Departure: May 28 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 28 at 6am
Departure: May 28 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 28 at 6.30am
Departure: May 28 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: May 28 at 7am
Departure: May 28 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: MT Songa Polaris
Origin: Huelva
Destination: A Òrdenes
Arrival: May 28 at 12pm
Departure: May 30 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 17,862
Flag: Malta
Length: 170

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 28 at 10.15pm
Depature: May 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.