07/07/2024
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 7 at 4am
Departure: July 7 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Aidastella

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: La Spezia
Arrival: July 7 at 4.30am
Departure: July 7 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 7 at 6am
Departure: July 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: July 7 at 7am
Departure: July 7 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 29,783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: Seven Seas Grandeur
Origin: Alicante
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 7 at 8am
Departure: July 7 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 54,000
Flag: Marshall Islands
Length: 223

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 7 at 7pm
Departure: July 7 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

Vessel: Eurocargo Alexandria
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: July 7 at 8pm
Departure: July 7 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 32,843
Flag: Italy
Length: 201

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 7 at 10.15pm
Depature: July 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

