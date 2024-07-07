These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 7 at 4am
Departure: July 7 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: La Spezia
Arrival: July 7 at 4.30am
Departure: July 7 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 7 at 6am
Departure: July 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: July 7 at 7am
Departure: July 7 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 29,783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: Seven Seas Grandeur
Origin: Alicante
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 7 at 8am
Departure: July 7 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 54,000
Flag: Marshall Islands
Length: 223
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 7 at 7pm
Departure: July 7 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Eurocargo Alexandria
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: July 7 at 8pm
Departure: July 7 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 32,843
Flag: Italy
Length: 201
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 7 at 10.15pm
Depature: July 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.