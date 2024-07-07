These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 7 at 4am

Departure: July 7 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: La Spezia

Arrival: July 7 at 4.30am

Departure: July 7 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 71,304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 7 at 6am

Departure: July 7 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Abel Matutes

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: July 7 at 7am

Departure: July 7 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 29,783

Flag: Spain

Length: 191

Vessel: Seven Seas Grandeur

Origin: Alicante

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 7 at 8am

Departure: July 7 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 54,000

Flag: Marshall Islands

Length: 223

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: July 7 at 7pm

Departure: July 7 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

Vessel: Eurocargo Alexandria

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: July 7 at 8pm

Departure: July 7 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 32,843

Flag: Italy

Length: 201

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: July 7 at 10.15pm

Depature: July 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.