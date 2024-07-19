A worldwide Microsoft system crash is causing problems for numerous companies, including AENA and various airlines, which could cause delays or even the cancellation of some flights this Friday. The Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) reminds those affected of their basic rights and how to claim them if they have been affected by the computer outage.

Firstly, the organisation emphasises that airlines are required to provide appropriate assistance to passengers in cases of delays or cancellations. This includes offering free meals suitable for the waiting time and flight destination. If necessary, airlines must also provide accommodation with overnight stays and transportation between airports and lodgings. Additionally, airlines have an enhanced duty of care for passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility.

Airlines are also obligated to arrange reasonable transport alternatives to ensure passengers reach their intended destination as soon as possible. If passengers are still dissatisfied, they have the right to request a refund for their ticket.

Passengers are entitled to claim compensation as outlined in European Regulation, as well as for damages related to other pre-paid services affected, such as subsequent flights or hotel accommodations. To pursue these claims, they should reach out to both AENA and the airline. The airline must then demonstrate that the situation qualifies as an extraordinary circumstance that exempts it from providing compensation.

It is advisable to keep all relevant documentation (tickets, booking references, communications, videos, or photos) as well as proof of any expenses incurred due to inadequate care (such as receipts from restaurants, accommodation reservations, and transportation costs) to support any claims.

OCU recommends checking your flight status on the airline’s or AENA’s website before heading to the airport. Any compensation or reimbursement requests should be submitted in writing, either through the airline’s website, at the airport counter, or via the travel agency or platform through which the service was purchased. Be sure to include details about the circumstances and the date.

If the response is unsatisfactory, passengers can file a complaint with the Spanish Aviation Safety Agency (AESA) for issues with airlines departing from or arriving at Spanish airports. Since May of this year, AESA has been authorised as an alternative dispute resolution body, making its decisions binding and enforceable, which helps avoid the need for legal action.