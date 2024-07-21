These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 21 at 4am
Departure: July 21 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 21 at 6am
Departure: July 21 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: July 21 at 7am
Departure: July 21 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 29,783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: Norwegian Escape
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 21 at 11.45am
Departure: July 21 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 164,998
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 326
Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 21 at 2pm
Departure: July 21 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 5,989
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 87
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 21 at 7pm
Departure: July 21 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Eurocargo Alexandria
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: July 21 at 8pm
Departure: July 21 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 32,843
Flag: Italy
Length: 201
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 21 at 10.15pm
Depature: July 22 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.