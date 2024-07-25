The CEO of easyJet, Johan Lundgren, has reported that booking trends have not shifted towards cooler destinations despite reports of a rise in "coolcations." This comes as the UK experiences a wet and mostly cool summer, while southern Europe endures heatwaves, with temperatures across Spain recently hitting 44°C.

Lundgren noted no significant changes in popular destinations, which remain consistent with previous years. Mallorca and Faro continue to be top choices for travelers. Other locations such as Turkey and Hurghada are performing exceptionally well for easyJet holidays. City breaks in Paris and trips to the Greek islands also remain highly popular.

Addressing concerns about protests against overtourism in certain destinations, Lundgren stated, “We don’t see any impact from these protests; it's not a new issue,” emphasising the significant contribution of travel and tourism to local economies. He referenced the recent protest in Palma, where around 20,000 people demonstrated against mass tourism, highlighting the essential role of tourism and travel in supporting local GDP. “We are very mindful when we do engage with authorities and the decisionmakers there about the benefits of tourism, which many places and destinations are dependent on.”

In easyJet's third-quarter financial results, Lundgren highlighted the strong performance of easyJet holidays, with pre-tax profits increasing by 49% to £73 million and a 33% growth in passenger numbers for the three months ending June 30. He mentioned that destinations like Palma, Malaga, and Faro are top choices for summer, with the Greek islands and Turkey also seeing increased interest. Lundgren also observed a trend of customers booking closer to their departure dates, which is expected to continue into the peak summer season.

Lundgren also commented on the stability of airfare prices, noting that the average fare for the third quarter was £73, similar to the previous year. The current average fare for flights on sale is approximately £67. He concluded by stating that customers are drawn to value, trusted brands, and an extensive network, which continue to drive easyJet's success.