Cathy CalizPalma28/07/2024 00:56
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Forza
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 28 at 4am
Departure: July 28 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,518
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Mein Schiff 2

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: July 28 at 4am
Departure: July 28 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Aidastella

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: July 28 at 4.30am
Departure: July 28 at 9.45pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: Norwegian Viva
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 28 at 7am
Departure: July 28 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 143,535
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 299

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: July 28 at 7am
Departure: July 28 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 29,783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 28 at 2pm
Departure: July 28 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 5,989
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 87

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 28 at 7pm
Departure: July 28 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 28 at 10.15pm
Depature: July 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

