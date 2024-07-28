These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Vessel: Forza
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 28 at 4am
Departure: July 28 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 25,518
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: July 28 at 4am
Departure: July 28 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: July 28 at 4.30am
Departure: July 28 at 9.45pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: Norwegian Viva
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 28 at 7am
Departure: July 28 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 143,535
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 299
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: July 28 at 7am
Departure: July 28 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 29,783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 28 at 2pm
Departure: July 28 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 5,989
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 87
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 28 at 7pm
Departure: July 28 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 28 at 10.15pm
Depature: July 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
