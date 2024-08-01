Around a third (31%) of UK residents plan to book last-minute August Bank Holiday trips abroad to get their sunshine fix after up and down summer weather With the majority of travellers (66%) planning to go to EU destinations, a quarter (25%) are unaware of the 10-year passport rule which could hinder their plans Meanwhile 23% are unaware of the six-month validity requirement for certain countries

The Post Office urges people to check the country-specific travel requirements and their passport expiry date to ensure they don’t run the risk of getting caught out at the boarding gate. With the August Bank Holiday fast approaching, new research from Post Office has revealed just under a third (31%) of UK residents are looking to book a last-minute trip abroad to get their fix of sunshine after the unpredictable weather that has dominated the UK summer so far. But with many of us scrambling to book last-minute trips abroad, thousands could unknowingly be facing issues with their travel arrangements when they get to the check-in gates.

With two thirds (66%) of August Bank Holiday travellers set to visit EU countries many admit they aren’t aware of the country of travel’s passport requirements. A quarter (25%) are unaware of the 10-year passport rule for travelling to EU destinations, while 23% didn’t know the six-month validity requirement for certain countries. With one in ten (8%) admitting they booked their August Bank Holiday without checking the expiry date on their passport, thousands of travellers may mistakenly believe their passport is valid because it has not expired.

However, post Brexit, UK passport holders must now ensure their passport has been issued less than 10 years before the date they enter the EU country and be valid for at least three months after the day they plan to leave. On top of that, many countries outside of Europe require that your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your planned date of departure to cover any unexpected delays or extended stays.

New Post Office research shows that in the last two years, over a quarter (26%) of travellers have faced issues because of passport expiry or validity while travelling abroad over the August Bank Holiday. This has resulted in some needing to pay for expensive last-minute passport renewals, change travel plans at short notice, and in some cases, being unable to go on the holiday at all.

To help ensure a smooth process for travellers abroad this August Bank Holiday, Post Office is encouraging people to check the rules of the EU country they plan to visit and check their passport is still valid now to ensure there is still enough time to renew without additional costs. The government recommends a three-week period for the renewal process, so it is important to think ahead with the impending August Bank Holiday just around the corner.

Getting caught out by these rules not only have a financial impact but for many travellers, the last-minute nature of booking a short notice August Bank Holiday trip, has left travellers feeling nervous they will forget something (22%) and stressed that they don’t have enough time to get everything sorted. With its Check & Send passport services, Post Office branches and their postmasters play a vital role in helping give holidaymakers advice and support on their passport applications so travellers can go on their vacations hassle free.

Elinor Hull, Director of Government and Identity Services at Post Office said, “Our research shows how it’s crucial for travellers to ensure their passports are up to date according to the travel rules of the country they plan to visit to avoid any unexpected surprises at the check-in desk. While Government guidance is that holiday makers should not book travel until they have received their new passport, we understand that not all customers know this. With three weeks remaining until the August Bank Holiday weekend, we want to do everything we can to remind people to seize the day in aiming to safeguard their EU travel plans.

“While the expiry date on your passport might look fine, it’s important to also check the issue date to not get caught out by the 10-year-rule. Post Office’s Check & Send services can help give last-minute travellers who may realise their passport has run out more peace of mind when renewing their passport as postmasters will help ensure that applications are correctly completed and submitted to reduce the risk of delays or even rejections.”