These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: August 4 at 4am
Departure: August 4 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: August 4 at 6am
Departure: August 4 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 29,783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: Seven Seas Voyager
Origin: Alicante
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: August 4 at 7am
Departure: August 4 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 42.363
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 207
Vessel: Island Princess
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: August 4 at 8am
Departure: August 4 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 92,822
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 294
Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: August 4 at 2pm
Departure: August 4 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 5,989
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 87
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: August 4 at 7pm
Departure: August 4 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: BBC Georgia
Origin: Nerwport
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: August 4 at 8pm
Departure: August 6 at 12.30pm
Gross tonnage: 9,625
Flag: Antiqua & Barbuda
Length: 139
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: August 4 at 10.15pm
Depature: August 5 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
