It’s official, most Britons going on holiday this year are watching what they spend and for various reasons. New data from ABTA Travel Money, released today Wednesday August 15, finds 58% of people are buying fewer souvenirs when going on a holiday abroad than they used to, with the change driven by tighter holiday spending budgets and environmental concerns.

When asked why they buy fewer souvenirs when on holiday abroad, 32% said the reason was not having as much money to spend while on holiday, and the same number of people said they are conscious of the environment and not wanting to buy unnecessary items.

But just ahead as the most popular reason for not buying as many souvenirs is that people found the habit and the products a bit old fashioned and tacky (33%). Other reasons people said their gift giving habits are different are due to the changes in luggage allowances over the years and that people are travelling more so they can buy their own souvenirs.

It is family members most likely to receive a memento from overseas, with 41% of people who holiday abroad and buy gifts buying for adult relatives and 32% buying for children in the family. The most common gifts given are food and drink (including alcohol), ornaments, clothes and fridge magnets. There also appears to be a theme of receiving animal related items – with a fake crocodile head, plastic donkey and large wooden elephant amongst the items people have been given as a holiday souvenir, and one person even reported receiving live fish!

One in ten people said they still buy for their work colleagues, suggesting that despite the shift to hybrid working the custom of bringing a holiday treat back to share with colleagues in the office still continues. Many people also reported bringing a little something back for their pet sitter.

For a lot of people travelling abroad who are buying fewer souvenirs or gifts than before, the money that isn’t spent on souvenirs is spent on their enjoyment of the holiday itself. Three in five (59%) are spending on eating and drinking out instead, with 55% putting the money towards the overall cost of the holiday, and 52% spending it on activities or visiting attractions while on holiday.

Graeme Buck, Director of Communications at ABTA Travel Money, said: “Our research does suggest that people are saying ‘so long’ to the holiday souvenir. What was once a common part of a holiday – seeking out interesting, unusual or even comical items to bring back home – is on the wane.

“People are now much more conscious about what they are spending their money on when they are on an overseas trip, but they’re also able to stay in touch with family and friends back home a lot easier whether by phone, text or social media. So, someone’s holiday is perhaps a lot less mysterious than it used to be.”