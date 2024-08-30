Direct flights between Asturias and the airports of Seville, Malaga, Alicante, Valencia and Majorca will be daily from the spring of next year, destinations that are the subject of the Connectivity Strategy that has just been awarded by the Government of Asturias, which will invest more than three million euros to ensure a minimum of 2,750,000 seats on these routes.

These five destinations will have a direct link with Asturias Airport every day of the year, and will even reach nine weekly departures between April and November, which facilitates the growth in the number of seats on daily flights offered. The promotion of the flights to Mallorca will be carried out by Vueling, while the air connections to the other destinations have been awarded to Volotea, according to a press release from the Principality, which announced the resolution of the tender for the award of these five routes between the end of this year and November 2028.

The companies must develop promotional activities on various corporate channels such as the website, social networks or digital applications of the companies, as well as advertising media on aircraft with brand actions, images, videos, vinyling of aircraft or loudspeakers.

The minimum operation that will be developed until the end of 2028 with these five cities will ensure at least 15,676 flights to and from Asturias Airport, and in cases such as the capital of the Balearics, the figure of nine weekly departures will be reached as early as the summer of 2025.

The regional government has explained that this strategy aims to improve the positioning of Asturias in the domestic market thanks to good daily connectivity, which is a key factor for attracting events and, in this way, to deseasonalise demand and expand market niches.

“Asturias is a multi-accessible destination, the only one on the Cantabrian coast that has high-speed rail and an airport. This is a competitive advantage that we must take advantage of to achieve our goal of deseasonalising visits and increasing our visibility in national markets that can be a niche for MICE tourism”, stressed the Deputy Minister of Infrastructures and Mobility, Jorge García.