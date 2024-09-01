These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: September 1 at 4am

Departure: September 1 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Yacht Servant

Origin: Genova

Destination: Port Everglades

Arrival: September 1 at 6am

Departure: September 4 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 44,522

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 214

Vessel: Abel Matutes

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: September 1 at 6am

Departure: September 1 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 29,783

Flag: Spain

Length: 191

Vessel: Cecilia Payne

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: September 1 at 2pm

Departure: September 1 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 5,989

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 87

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: September 1 at 7pm

Departure: September 1 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: September 1 at 10.15pm

Depature: September 2 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.