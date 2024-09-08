These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: La Spezia
Arrival: September 8 at 4.30am
Departure: September 8 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 8 at 6am
Departure: September 8 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Norwegian Escape
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: September 8 at 11am
Departure: September 8 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 164,998
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 326
Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: September 8 at 2pm
Departure: September 8 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 5,989
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 87
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: ibiza
Arrival: September 8 at 7pm
Departure: September 8 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: September 8 at 10.15pm
Depature: September 9 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
