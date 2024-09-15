These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 15 at 6am
Departure: September 15 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Norwegian Viva
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: September 15 at 7am
Departure: September 15 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 143,535
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 299
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: September 15 at 7pm
Departure: September 15 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: September 15 at 10.15pm
Depature: September 16 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.