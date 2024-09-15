Norweigian Viva Cruise ship

Norweigian Viva Cruise ship

Cathy CalizPalma15/09/2024 00:30
TW
0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 15 at 6am
Departure: September 15 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Norwegian Viva
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: September 15 at 7am
Departure: September 15 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 143,535
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 299

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: September 15 at 7pm
Departure: September 15 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: September 15 at 10.15pm
Depature: September 16 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.