Mallorca will be just a few hours flight from the likes of the Isle of Man next year. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma16/09/2024 15:42
Next summer, Mallorca and Ibiza with be served by director flights from the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey. The flights will be operated by FlyDirect and some of the routes will be covered by its partner airline BA City Flyer using Embraer 190 jets. The C. I. Travel Group, the Channel Islands’ leading travel company organising flights, inclusive holidays and breaks to and from Jersey and Guernsey, is offering the flights and holidays.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.