Next summer, Mallorca and Ibiza with be served by director flights from the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey. The flights will be operated by FlyDirect and some of the routes will be covered by its partner airline BA City Flyer using Embraer 190 jets. The C. I. Travel Group, the Channel Islands’ leading travel company organising flights, inclusive holidays and breaks to and from Jersey and Guernsey, is offering the flights and holidays.

Its brands include direct tour operations such as Jerseytravel.com and Guernseytravel.com, offering tailormade packages to customers throughout the UK. Further south, Bontour Incoming offers ground handling and tourist services to the continental travel trade, with customers arriving in the Channel Islands from France, Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria.

Closer to home, they offer a wide range of services to Channel Islanders. Their FlyDirect brand operates direct flights from Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man to Southern European sunshine resorts, whilst Bontour features a fantastic selection of inter-island breaks, French holidays, UK breaks and escorted tours. And next summer they will be expanding their operations in the Balearics from early May to late September.