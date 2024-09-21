Not only has the Foreign Office issued a warning to UK residents travelling to EU destinations like Mallorca from November 1 but now easyJet has warned passengers about an upcoming rule change affecting most UK tourists and warned that it may affect customer’s airport transfers because of the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) which comes into force in Spain on November 1.

It is also feared that the new system will lead to long queues at border control. easyJet has said: “There may be longer queues at border control while this new system is being implemented and as people go through it for the first time.

“If you have a transfer included in your package or have booked a private transfer, we’re working closely with our transfer partners to make sure they know about the extra time at border control for your airport pick up and drop off. This might mean that your return transfer will pick you up earlier than you’d expect.”

And a number of Britons have already been spooked with the new scheme forcing some Britons to alter their holiday plans and opt for destinations where extra paperwork is not required.

From November 1 everyone entering the EU will have to get their photograph and fingerprints taken as part of the new EU Entry/Exit System (EES).

What is more, before the new entry exit scheme is introduced, from October 1, despite the objection from the hotel sector, UK tourists will need to provide over a host of new information when checking in to their accommodation. The new rule applies to both domestic and foreign tourists.

However, hoteliers are not impressed and have called on the government to scrap it. At the moment hotels and apartment blocks make a copy of your passport or identity card which is then handed to police. Hoteliers has said that the new check-in rules may be a breach of European Law and have called for a government review, but time is running out.