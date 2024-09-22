The Seven Seas Navigator is in Palma today

The Seven Seas Navigator is in Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma22/09/2024 00:24
TW
0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Mein Schiff 2

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ajaccio
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: September 22 at 4am
Departure: September 23 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 22 at 6am
Departure: September 22 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: September 22 at 6.30am
Departure: September 22 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

Vessel: Seven Seas Navigator
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: September 22 at 7am
Departure: September 22 at 3pm
Gross tonnage: 28,803
Flag: Marshall Islands
Length: 172

Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Castellon
Arrival: September 22 at 9am
Departure: September 23 at 9am
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portugal
Length: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: September 22 at 10.15pm
Depature: September 23 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 22 at 11pm
Departure: September 22 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.