These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Mein Schiff 2

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Ajaccio

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: September 22 at 4am

Departure: September 23 at 12pm

Gross tonnage: 111,554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: September 22 at 6am

Departure: September 22 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: September 22 at 6.30am

Departure: September 22 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

Vessel: Seven Seas Navigator

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Marseille

Arrival: September 22 at 7am

Departure: September 22 at 3pm

Gross tonnage: 28,803

Flag: Marshall Islands

Length: 172

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Castellon

Arrival: September 22 at 9am

Departure: September 23 at 9am

Gross tonnage: 11,290

Flag: Portugal

Length: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: September 22 at 10.15pm

Depature: September 23 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: September 22 at 11pm

Departure: September 22 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.