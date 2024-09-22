These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ajaccio
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: September 22 at 4am
Departure: September 23 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 111,554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 22 at 6am
Departure: September 22 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: September 22 at 6.30am
Departure: September 22 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Seven Seas Navigator
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: September 22 at 7am
Departure: September 22 at 3pm
Gross tonnage: 28,803
Flag: Marshall Islands
Length: 172
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Castellon
Arrival: September 22 at 9am
Departure: September 23 at 9am
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portugal
Length: 144
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: September 22 at 10.15pm
Depature: September 23 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 22 at 11pm
Departure: September 22 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.