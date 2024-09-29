These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Aidastella

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: La Spezia

Arrival: September 29 at 4.30am

Departure: September 29 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 71,304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: September 29 at 6am

Departure: September 29 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: September 29 at 6.30am

Departure: September 29 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

Vessel: Queen Victoria

Origin: Malta

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: September 29 at 8am

Departure: September 29 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 90,049

Flag: Bermuda

Length: 294

Vessel: Trent Navigator

Origin: Southampton

Destination: Malta

Arrival: September 29 at 2pm

Departure: September 30 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 5,667

Flag: The Netherlands

Length: 118

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: September 29 at 10.15pm

Depature: September 30 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: September 29 at 11pm

Departure: September 29 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

