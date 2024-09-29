Cunards Queen Victoria is in Palma today

Cunards Queen Victoria is in Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma29/09/2024 00:28
TW
0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Aidastella

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: La Spezia
Arrival: September 29 at 4.30am
Departure: September 29 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 29 at 6am
Departure: September 29 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: September 29 at 6.30am
Departure: September 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

Vessel: Queen Victoria
Origin: Malta
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: September 29 at 8am
Departure: September 29 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 90,049
Flag: Bermuda
Length: 294

Vessel: Trent Navigator
Origin: Southampton
Destination: Malta
Arrival: September 29 at 2pm
Departure: September 30 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 5,667
Flag: The Netherlands
Length: 118

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: September 29 at 10.15pm
Depature: September 30 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: September 29 at 11pm
Departure: September 29 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.

This is a breaking and evolving news story that will be expanded and updated. Please reload this page or check back for more details on the latest on this story.