These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 4 at 4am

Departure: October 4 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 4 at 4.55am

Departure: October 4 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 4 at 5am

Departure: October 4 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 4 at 5.30am

Departure: October 4 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Heemslerlgracht

Origin: Rijeka Bakar

Destination: Ponta Delegada

Arrival: October 4 at 6am

Departure: October 5 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 9,611

Flag: The Netherlands

Length: 138

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 4 at 6am

Departure: October 4 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 4 at 6am

Departure: October 4 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 4 at 6.30am

Departure: October 4 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

Vessel: MSC Seaview

Origin: Civitivecchia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 4 at 8am

Departure: October 4 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 153,516

Flag: Malta

Length: 323

Vessel: Corsica Marina Seconda

Origin: Djen-Djen

Destination: Livorno

Arrival: October 4 at 8am

Departure: October 5 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,035

Flag: Italy

Length: 121

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 4 at 10.15pm

Depature: October 5 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.